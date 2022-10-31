Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,280, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were at Rs 50,261 per 10 gm, up 0.06%. Silver futures traded 0.09% higher at Rs 57,533 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold is priced at $1,642.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,645.90. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% to 922.59 tonnes.