Parassala Sharon murder: Accused Greeshma attempts suicide at police station

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in Parassala Sharon murder case, Greeshma, attempted to end her life by drinking disinfectant at Nedumangad police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. As per reports, she consumed the disinfectant kept inside the police station toilet. She has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Greeshma’s arrest was to be recorded today.

She has been booked for poisoning her boyfriend Sharon who breathed his last on October 25 at a hospital. During interrogation on Sunday she had admitted to poisoning Sharon. According to the police, Greeshma spiked his drink with a pesticide named Kapiq. Greeshma had called Sharon to her house with the sole intention of killing him, police officer stated soon after her questioning ended on Sunday evening.

The investigation team summoned Greeshma and her parents for questioning on Sunday. She was interrogated along with her parents and also separately. Her defense began to fall apart after hours of sustained questioning. Finally, she admitted to having spiked an Ayurvedic medicine with a pesticide that her uncle had stored for agricultural purposes, and asked Sharon to have it.