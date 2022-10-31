The Wire news website’s founder’s homes searched by Delhi Police

The crime section of the Delhi Police is currently searching the residences of Siddharth Vardarajan and MK Venu, the founding editors of the news website The Wire. There are several electronic devices being examined. However, according to the Delhi Police, no arrests have been made thus far.

This occurs a day after The Wire was the subject of a FIR following a complaint made by Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell, regarding some of their since removed Meta reports. Days after threatening legal action against the portal for an article that claimed he had unique access that allowed him to remove posts from Instagram, which is owned by Meta, Malviya filed the case.

Amit Malviya claimed in his case that The Wire faked papers to smear and damage his reputation. He also requested the authorities to file a FIR for ‘cheating, forgery, and reputational harm’ against The Wire’s founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, MK Venu, and Deputy Editor Jahnavi Sen.