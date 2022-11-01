Emilia Clarke joins hands with filmmaker Sophie Hyde for her upcoming film ‘An Ideal Wife’

Emilia Clarke, who gained notoriety for playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s popular series ‘Game of Thrones,’ has teamed up with director Sophie Hyde for her upcoming movie ‘An Ideal Wife.’

She will play Constance Lloyd, the Irish writer Oscar Wilde’s wife, who was a small celebrity in her own right and led a turbulent life after her husband was imprisoned for homosexual behaviour in 1895, in the film.

Olivier Delbosc, Chris Curling, and Matthew Gledhill are the film’s financiers.

The movie, according to rumours, follows the marriage of Oscar Wilde and Constance Lloyd as well as her sexual awakening upon the discovery that her spouse is gay.

At the age of 40, Lloyd passed away in 1898. She was then residing with her two sons in exile in Genoa, Italy. Lloyd and her sons moved out of London and adopted the surname Holland in an effort to remove themselves from Oscar Wilde’s notorious life.

She wrote for various newspapers and journals while in exile and wrote two books for youngsters. According to reports, she participated in the progressive dress reform movement as an activist.