Oil companies hikes jet fuel price

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) of jet fuel. Jet fuel (ATF) was hiked by 4.2%. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 4,842.37 per kilolitre to Rs 120,362.64 per kl.

Also Read; China launches the last Tiangong space station module, ‘Mengtian.’

ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month. The price is revised based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.