FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country unveils football fan zone

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has launched a football fan zone for football lovers during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. The fan zone will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) Gardens. The decision was taken to capitalise the tourism sector during the event in neighboring Qatar.

The fan festival will feature live music, games and food stalls, allowing fans to cheer on their nations in style. The entrance fee will be two Omani Rial (Dh19) per person. Children aged under 5 will be given free entry. The fan zone will include 4,000 car parking spaces.