Guv Khan has since submitted a report to the PM and President about Pinarayi’s international travel.

Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala, has one more complaint to make against the Pinarayi Vijayan administration. The Kerala CM’s unauthorised abroad journey has now been reported to the President and the Prime Minister by him.

In a letter to the President, the Governor urged that the CM be punished. Khan alleged that neither the 10-day vacation nor the alternative plans put in place to administer the State Government without the CM were disclosed to him.

Pinarayi Vijayan has just returned from a trip to Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The fact that the former skipped the traditional meeting before leaving the nation is likely due to the recent deterioration of relations between the CM and Governor over a number of topics.

The Chief Minister is the actual executive, with the Governor serving as the formal head of government.

Every time a travel abroad is planned, the CM and the PM notify the Governor and the President, respectively. Just before and after the trip, they phone the latter.

Recently, Governor Khan has taken a tough stance towards the State Government about a variety of topics, including university affairs and ordinances. He has rejected ordinances and requested the dismissal of vice chancellors, ministers, and even other officials.