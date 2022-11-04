Try these homemade drinks to fight against dengue

Dengue fever cases have increased with the arrival of winter. In October alone, Delhi reported over 1,200 dengue cases, bringing the total number of dengue infections to over 2,000.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito transmits the disease to humans. It causes a significant drop in a person’s blood platelets, which causes aches and joint pains, headaches, and rash.

DRINKS MADE AT HOME FOR DENGUE PATIENTS

Neem water: Bring some fresh neem leaves to a boil in water. Every day, drink it with tea to relieve pain and increase hydration.

Papaya leaves: ‘We call it anti-malaria and healing properties because it can increase blood platelet count,’ Debjani Banerjee said. Take two fresh papaya leaves and set them aside. Crush and squeeze them to extract the juice. 1 cup of water should be added to the mixture. Always strain water before drinking it.

Kalmech leaves: Kalmech leaves, like neem leaves, have anti-viral properties. This herb is useful for increasing blood platelets.

Juice of karela: ‘You can drink it like juice. Peel the skin and cut it into pieces first. Blend it with a glass of water. It can also be combined with other vegetables’ Debjani Banerjee stated