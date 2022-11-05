Birthday boys Virat, Paddy Upton cut birthday cake with teammates in Melbourne | Watch

Melbourne: Indian batter and former skipper Virat Kohli cut his birthday cake along with his teammates on his 34th birthday, in Melbourne on Saturday. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country’s governing body of the sport, took to Twitter to share a video of Virat cutting his cake along with rest of his teammates. Interestingly, the team’s mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who shares his birthday with Virat, also took part in the cake-cutting.

‘Birthday celebrations ON in Australia Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup’, tweeted BCCI.

Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format. He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format. Lastly, he has also scored 3,932 for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13. One century in 36 fifties has been scored by Virat in the shortest format. He is also a part of Team India which won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Notably, India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match in Melbourne on Sunday. India is currently at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points. They have six points to their name and have won three matches out of four. Virat is one of the stars of India’s campaign. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli’s bat in this tournament.