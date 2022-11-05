Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,600, higher by Rs 720 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4700, up by Rs 90. Yesterday, gold price slipped down sharply by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,635.71 per ounce. The yellow metal lost 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,638.20. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $19.54, platinum was flat at $918.68 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,811.92.