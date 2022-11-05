‘Girls Will Be Girls’ produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal starts shooting

‘Girls Will Be Girls,’ an Indo-French production written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has begun production. It’s being filmed in India.

The story takes place at an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in India, and it follows the story of a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother, who never got to come-of-age.

Kani Kusruti, a Malayalam film actress, will play the lead in ‘Girls Will Be Girls.’ Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron will also make their debuts.

Pushing Buttons Studios in India, founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is producing the film. Sanjay Gulati and Claire Chassagne co-produce.

The production company, founded to tell stories rooted in Indian ethos for a global audience, will begin with ‘Girls Will Be Girls,’ the only Indian selection among the ten projects chosen for this year’s Berlinale Talents Script Station programme.

The script was also chosen for the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film Lab and received a development grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.