Goa shack owner connected to Phogat murder case taken into custody by Hyderabad Police

Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies Beach Shack and Nightclub, was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Saturday in connection with a drug case that was initially reported in August. The ‘main supplier’ of drugs going to Hyderabad is allegedly Nunes.

With the help of the Goa Police, Nunes was taken into custody after being previously arrested on Thursday for producing a fake Covid certificate to avoid questioning in the murder of Sonali Phogat.

A member of his team stated, ‘He was arrested by a team of the Hyderabad Police who were camping in Goa ever since he was rearrested by the Goa Police.’

The co-owner of the nightclub where BJP leader and actress Phogat spent her last minutes before dying from a suspected methamphetamine overdose, Nunes, was free on bail in the case. He was accused of providing the social media influencer with drugs the night before she passed suddenly. The Goa Police has asked for his bail to be withdrawn.

‘As per his bail order he was called on several occasions at Anjuna Police Station in the month of November 2022 for investigation purposes but he had produced a fake Covid certificate of a private diagnostics lab and evaded investigation. Hence the Anjuna Police had lodged another FIR against him for submitting a forged document before the Police Station,’ according to a statement by deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

Police claimed that he had violated the bail’s terms when they asked the court to cancel his bail. The Hyderabad Police mentioned Nunes in a FIR filed in August after Preetesh Borkar, an alleged drug dealer who was arrested by the Hyderabad Police, claimed the co-owner of Curlies was one of many suppliers.