Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’ at the box office continues to collect good money worldwide

Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’ is unstoppable at the box office, earning good money all over the world. After a phenomenal net collection of around Rs 49 crore in the Hindi market, the film has now grossed Rs 305 crore.

After 25 days in a single language, ‘Kantara’ is the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theatres. It is also the first Kannada film to be shown in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Not only that, but the Kannada language version of the film has also been a success in the United States.

‘Kantara’ is currently ranked first in the list of India’s current top 250 films, as published by IMDb.

The Kannada and Hindi versions of the film were released on September 30 and October 14, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film.

Hombale Films’ Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda produced the film. Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G play pivotal roles in the film.