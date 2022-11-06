Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. 10 gram 22-carat yellow metal is priced at Rs. 47,000, higher by Rs 900 in Bangalore. The rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,280, up by Rs. 990 The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 900 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,280 with a hike of Rs. 990.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,280. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,300.