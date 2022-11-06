Elista launches new soundbar in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based electronics and home appliances brand, Elista launched a soundbar, named ‘MusiBar ELS Bar 6000’. The new device is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available in the retail market and on Flipkart/Amazon.

The latest MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 soundbar comes with a 60W output with a digital amplifier. It supports multiple connecting options like Bluetooth, Coaxial, AUX and USB. The soundbar also comes with HDMI ARC and a 7-segment LED display that shows the user all the relevant information that they will require at playtime.