Kerala’s government plans to move Supreme Court against Governor

Officials with knowledge of the situation said that the Kerala government may appeal to the Supreme Court in its most recent attack on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, adding that discussions with legal and constitutional experts were already under way.

According to a state government official, Governor Khan’s intervention in many universities’ activities and his failure to approve important legislation on time led to a state administrative void.

What arguments the government would make to the Supreme Court was not immediately obvious. In August of this year, after the governor declined to sign 11 ordinances filed by the government, the strained relations between Khan and the government worsened further. Later, a special session of the assembly was called by the government, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to pass them. Although Khan later signed the most of the laws, he did not sign two of them, one of which sought to limit the authority of the Lokayukta and the other of which sought to limit the governor’s authority as chancellor of the universities.

The government is also preparing to get in touch with other Opposition-ruled states that have been at war with their respective governors, the above-mentioned official said in a statement to HT on Saturday.

Since August, state government officials have repeatedly criticized Khan, accusing him of attempting to infuse the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into the state’s educational system. Khan has challenged them to provide evidence to support their claims.

We are intending to take the issue to the national level, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state, stated.

Government papers that were leaked to reporters on Saturday revealed that the government had already spent 46.90 lakh on legal and constitutional experts’ advice.