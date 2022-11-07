Adivasi father in Telangana rides his motorcycle 65 kilometres with his 3-year-old daughter’s body

The Mother & Child Health Centre (MCH) in Telangana’s Khammam refused to give the father an ambulance, thus the father had to ride his bike 65 kilometres with the 3-year-old girl’s lifeless body.

Due to a lack of funds and the Khammam government hospital’s refusal to offer an ambulance, the father of a 3-year-old girl who died was transported 65 kilometres on a bike. The man, Vetti Mallaiah, was from an Adivasi family and lived in the Khammam district’s Kota Medepalli hamlet of Enukuru Mandal.

Vetti Sukki, a three-year-old child of an Adivasi couple, was brought to the Khammam government hospital after the doctor at Enkur government hospital declared the girl’s health to be severe. But early on Sunday morning, while receiving treatment, she passed away there.

The girl’s father travelled to his hometown and told his family. To transport the girl’s body from the Khammam government hospital to New Medepalli village, he borrowed a bike from his village relatives. The girl’s family members have accused the government medical professionals of carelessness.