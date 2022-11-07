BJP’s BL Santosh meets with senior leaders ahead of Delhi civic body elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national organisational secretary, BL Santosh, met with senior Delhi leaders on Saturday to discuss election preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

According to sources, the meeting included Tejashwi Surya, Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Lal Singh, Bijayant Jai Panda, Alka Gurjar, Adesh Gupta, and many others.

It was decided in the presence of nearly two dozen national leaders that all party workers should participate in the election campaign.

The BJP, which is seeking re-election to a fourth term in the municipal corporation, is devising a strategy to counter the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Friday, the state election commission announced the dates for the civic body elections in Delhi. According to the state election commission’s schedule, voting will take place in a single phase on December 4 and voting will be counted on December 7.