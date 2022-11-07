Tamilisai Sounderrarajan, the governor of Telangana, and the spokesperson locks horns

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, and Murasoli, the DMK’s spokeswoman, have clashed over her criticism of the Tamil Nadu administration. The mouthpiece said in an editorial that the Telangana government worked with her, demonstrating her ineffectiveness as governor, and added that governors are playing with volcanoes.

In retaliation, Tamilisai issued a statement in which she claimed that the Himalayas cannot be damaged by volcanoes.

Tamilisai Sounderrajan made a sly dig at the Karunanidhi family by saying, ‘Maybe people with Telugu ancestry, speaking Telugu at home, and pretending to be Tamil are unable to accept the fact that I made Thirukkural echo in Telangana Assembly as a proud Tamilachi.’

‘I’ve already stated that the Himalayas cannot be impacted by volcanoes. Why do you want to become a volcano, too? Why can’t a mountain be covered in fruits, flowers, waterfalls, and streams? Tamil Nadu is where I was born. The air and water of this place are a part of my life. I am not able to be silenced when I speak Tamil. In Tamil Nadu, nobody can assert that Tamilisai has no rights.’

The DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli, released an article in response to the Telangana governor’s statement, asserting that people are aware of the difference between a mountain and a molehill.

Murasoli has also questioned the current domestic politics surrounding the snatching of TRS MLAs from Telangana.