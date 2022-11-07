The Indian High Commission is on high alert as Sikh pilgrims travel to Pakistan to observe Gurupurab.

For the protection and security of Sikh jathas, or groups of pilgrims, who are visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab celebrations, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan works with local authorities.

The pilgrims’ needs are being attended to, and a consular team from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is assisting them in travelling safely to different gurdwaras in Pakistan.

On Sunday, several jathas, totaling about 2,418 Sikh pilgrims, passed the Attari-Wagah border to travel to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab region.

The pilgrims are making their way to Nankana Sahib, the location of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth, in order to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh guru on November 8.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee reports that on November 7, a ‘jatha’ of pilgrims will pay respects at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura).

He stated that the jatha would take part in the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib’s ‘Parkash Gurpurb’ celebrations on November 8. According to the official, the pilgrims would leave for Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal on November 9 and after arriving there on November 10, they will go to Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on November 11. Further, the jatha will travel to Gurdwaras Sri Rorhi Sahib in Eminabad and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur Sahib on November 13 before returning to Dehra Sahib in Lahore. The jatha will remain at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on November 14 before departing to India on November 15.