Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Nov 8, 2022, 05:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of gold sipped down marginally in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,600, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4700, down by Rs 10. The precious metal edged lower yesterday by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price surged by Rs 720 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled yesterday at Rs 50,880 per 10 gm. MCX will remain shut today on Gurunanak Jayanti.

 

