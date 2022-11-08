During the climate meeting, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was ushered out of the room by his staff.

The announcement for the forests partnership at the climate summit (COP27) on Monday was interrupted by the sudden exit of Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom.

‘UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has just been rushed out of the room during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at COP27,’ tweeted Carbon Brief director and editor Leo Hickman.

The UK-based website Carbon Brief covers the most recent advancements in climate research, climate policy, and energy policy.

Hickman stated in a subsequent tweet that a stage assistant entered and spoke quietly in Rishi Sunak’s ear. When another assistant entered the stage, the two were seen talking before leaving.

About two minutes before he left, a stage assistant entered and spent more than a minute whispering in his ear. ‘It appears that there was discussion about whether to leave at that time. However, Sunak persisted in remaining, despite another assistant’s decision to approach him again and persuade him to go,’ Hickman tweeted.

At the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), which was held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Rishi Sunak gave a speech. The moment has come, according to newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for member states to move more quickly on climate change.

Since taking office at 10 Downing Street, the Indian-origin leader’s first significant and public worldwide delivery to the globe was this.