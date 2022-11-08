Himachal Assembly elections: Days before polls, 26 Congress leaders quit party, join BJP

Shimla: Days ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand – Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the BJP on Monday. A total of 26 leaders of the Congress party quit and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast.

This comes as a big jolt to the Congress party with less than a week to go for the polling. The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP’s Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur. Others who switched sides along with them are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the workers in the BJP. ‘Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP’, he said. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party’s victory ahead of the Himachal assembly elections and said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for his governance in the poll-bound state and said that he implemented policies on the ground. Himachal will go to polls on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.