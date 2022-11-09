Banking and ATM services to be affected on this day due to bank strike

Mumbai: Banking and ATM services in the country will be affected on November 19 due to bank employees’ strike. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) have called the strike in support of their demands.

November 19 is the third Saturday for the month. Banks in the country remain open on third Saturday. All banks are supposed to be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.