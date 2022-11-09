Row over Kamal Nath’s attendance at Sikh ceremony in Indore sparks the phrase ‘Guru Nanak is watching.’

After Congressman Kamal Nath received honours on Tuesday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in honour of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a dispute broke out. Manpreet Singh Kanpuri, a hymn singer, was enraged by this and criticised the event’s organisers for inviting Kamal Nath, who is suspected of being involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

A viral video shows Kanpuri expressing his disgust after Kamal Nath had already departed the location. He also criticised the event’s organisers.

Manpreet Singh Kanpuri denounced the incident and vowed he would never visit Indore. It illustrates the hurt we are carrying in our hearts that these criminals are roaming around freely and are even getting felicitated, BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote in a tweet. Kamal Nath, who is accused of 1984 atrocities against the Sikhs, was felicitated by a Sikh organisation.

Kirtan singer Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had to express his pain on stage because he was so upset. ‘I urge the Congress to suspend such members from the party and the Centre should conclude the open cases against Kamal Nath,’ he continued.

An organiser responded to Kanpuri’s complaint by claiming that, in accordance with tradition, Kamal Nath was not handed kesari siropa (saffron rob), simply a keepsake. The artist responded by saying, ‘Iwon’t ever visit Indore. Guru Nanak observes.’