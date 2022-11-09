The in-law of Mukhtar Ansari was detained by the ED for seven days.

On Tuesday, representatives from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought Atif Raza, the brother-in-law of Mukhtar Ansari, before the judge. Atif Raza will be kept in custody by the ED for seven days, as per Sessions Judge Santosh Rai’s order.

Raza was taken to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning after being taken into custody by the ED on Monday in the Ghazipur area.

The accused should have a medical exam before and after his imprisonment, the court ruled.

Abbas Ansari, the son of Mukhtar Ansari, was detained three days before to Raza’s detention. He was also taken into the care of ED.

Based on a FIR filed in UP’s Mau under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the financial probe agency began an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in June 2021.

The ED allegedly discovered that a company called Vikas Construction, based in Ghazipur, UP, and currently run by Mukhtar Ansari and his close relatives, including his wife Afshan Ansari and his two brothers-in-law, namely Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, as partners, had illegally built a godown on government land in Mau’s Raini Village.