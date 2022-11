Mumbai: Price of gold surged sharply for second day in a row. Price of sovereign gold edged higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram today. Yesterday, yellow metal gained Rs 360 per 8 gram. In the last 4 days, price of gold climbed up by Rs 1120 per 8 gram.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4820.