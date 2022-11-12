Kerala achieves a 12% increase in employment in the previous three months: apna.co

Kerala has become a popular state for companies to begin or expand their enterprises in South India as India continues to see development in recruiting activity across industries, leading to several hyperlocal opportunities.

According to apna.co, a top jobs and professional networking platform, Kerala saw a 13% increase in companies using the platform to fill vacancies in important districts like Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Small businesses banded together to create opportunities for professionals in the State by hiring for more than 3,000 jobs in the last 90 days alone in an effort to further boost Kerala’s economy. Avodha Edutech, Indianmoney, Reliance Jio, Delhivery, and Zyus Educare are just a few of the businesses that have kept their job postings and hiring practises for state residents.

During this time, the most sought-after job categories in Kerala were telecallers, software and web developers, marketing, field sales, and retail.

In the past 90 days, there has also been a rise in employment applications. For a variety of positions, more than 60,000 applications were received. The three most common job categories in Kerala are telecalling, backoffice, and computer operator/data entry.

In Southern India, Kerala has been a well-known market for hyperlocal potential, according to Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer of apna.co. The state’s economy has been growing favourably, with an increasing number of positions being advertised by small company employers in key areas. We’ll keep working with additional employers to support their efforts in finding the best talent for their organisations.

Apna.co, which has thousands of users registered in Kerala, plans to grow even further there in order to give job searchers additional hyperlocal chances.