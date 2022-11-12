Youngest flying instructor in North America is a Canadian woman with Keralite ancestry.

Godly Mabel, a Keralite living abroad, became the youngest flight instructor in North America at the age of 19 after receiving a flight instructor rating licence from Transport Canada.

Mabel, a native of Calgary, Canada, also made history in March 2022 when she became the first Indian woman to be granted a commercial pilot’s licence.

After graduating from Bishop McNally High School in Calgary with a high school diploma, she continued her education by obtaining a private pilot’s licence from Springbank Air Training College, a commercial pilot’s licence from the Calgary Flying Club, a multi-engine IFR rating from the Kanata Aviation College, and a flight instructor’s licence from the Kanata Aviation College. Mabel has achieved a significant milestone in her path to becoming an airline captain with her most recent accomplishment.

According to Transport Canada regulations, one must be 21 years old to fly an aeroplane, thus Mabel will have to wait another two years to fulfil her dream. Soon after receiving her licence, Mabel was approached by a number of Calgary-area flying schools with offers to work as a flight instructor.

The eldest child of Keralite immigrants Aby and Rose Aby, who moved to Canada in 2017, is Godly Mabel. Ryan Aby is her brother.