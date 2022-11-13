American actor Rainn changes name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to raise awareness about climate crisis

Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute in the popular sitcom ‘The Office,’ has unofficially changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson in order to raise awareness about climate change and the melting Arctic.

In a video shared on Twitter, he spoke about his involvement with the ongoing COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Egypt, and urged other actors to follow suit in order to raise awareness about climate change and its negative consequences.

In the video, he said, ‘What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us. So as a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper (Acid Rainn Kills Trees Wilson) because I am an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer.’

‘Our mission at Arctic Basecamp is to raise awareness of the global risks of Arctic weather change. It’s not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us, too. So that’s why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now,’ he continued.

Wilson later tweeted that he is unable to change his Twitter profile name due to Elon Musk’s new company policies. He wrote, ‘P.S. THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cardi B, Jack Black, and Samuel L. Jackson were among the celebrities Wilson invited to join the movement.