Arms licence rules tightened by punjab govt, orders regular inspections

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued new instructions to the state home department on the use of weapons and the issuance of weapons licences.

According to the chief minister’s office, all arms licences issued thus far will be reviewed within the next three months.

According to the order, no new arms licences will be issued unless the deputy commissioner is personally convinced that a person has exceptional grounds to keep arms in his possession.

The public display of weapons has also been ‘strictly prohibited’ by the state government (including display on social media). In the coming days, random checks will be conducted in various areas, and offenders will face harsh punishment.

Weapons or violence-themed songs are now strictly prohibited in the border state. Strict action will be taken against those who use hate speech against any community, and FIRs will be filed.

The use of arms in a rush to finish or careless manner that endangers human life or the personal safety of others is a punishable offence, and a FIR will be filed against the violator.

Following the sensational killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, gangsters such as Canada-based Goldy Brar began taking responsibility for the murders on social media, justifying the acts as’revenge killings.’