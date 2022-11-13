Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold price surged sharply by Rs 320 per 8 gram yesterday. In the last 4 days, price of gold climbed up by Rs 1120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4820.

In Bangalore 10 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 48,200, up by Rs 400 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold will cost Rs. 52,580, higher by Rs. 430. The gold rates in Hyderabad is at Rs 48,200 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs.400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,580 with a hike of Rs. 430.