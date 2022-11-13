India International Trade Fair 2022 to begin tomorrow: Ticket price and details

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) will begin tomorrow. The IITF will be held from November 14 to 27 at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The fair organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO). The IITF was first held in 1979.

More than 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors will showcase their products during the 14-day fair. Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are the ‘partner states’ while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the ‘focus states’ of this year’s fair. Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.

It will open from 10 am to 7:30 pm. But the last day of the fair will close earlier, by 4:30 pm. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start selling IITF entry tickets for ‘business days’ (November 14-18) from November 14 and for ‘general public days’ (November 19-27) from November 19.

Tickets will be available at customer care centres of 67 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days. The prices start from Rs 80 to Rs 500 for adults and Rs 40 to Rs 200 for children.