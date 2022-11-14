Authorities removed Pakistani woman’s name from voter list in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

In an unexpected turn of events, the name of a Pakistani woman has appeared on the voter list in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The Pakistani woman, whose name has been removed from the voter list since the scandal came, is currently on a long-term visa in Moradabad’s Pakbara Nagar panchayat area.

Following the discovery of the discrepancy, the District Magistrate stated that once the case is established, action will be taken against those responsible.

According to District Collector Shailendra Kumar Singh, Saba Parveen had been living in Pakbara Nagar panchayat since her marriage to Nadeem Ahmad in 2005. She has lived in the area ever since.

When the Nagar Panchayat elections were held in 2017, her name was on the voter list. However, according to the rules, her name could not have been included.

Saba’s name could not be included in the voter list because she is in India on a long-term visa, according to the rules.This case came to light recently during an investigation into the voter list.

As soon as this was found, her name was removed from the voter list, and other precautions are being taken to ensure that such an event does not occur again.