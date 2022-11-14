France signs deal to boost cooperation on illegal migration with Britain

An deal worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) was agreed by Britain and France on Monday to increase efforts to deter unauthorised immigrants from risky Channel crossings.

More than 40,000 individuals have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year, up from 28,526 individuals last year, putting pressure on the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and interior minister Suella Braverman to take additional action to stop the flow.

As the government came under fire for the conditions at an overcrowded immigration processing centre in southern England, Braverman claimed last month that Britain was facing a ‘invasion’ of individuals arriving in small boats.

After meeting with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin in Paris on Monday morning, Braverman issued a statement saying that ‘it is in the interests of both the UK and French governments to work together to address this complicated situation.’