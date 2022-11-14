Full schedule and venues of India’s tour of New Zealand announced

Mumbai: The full schedule, venues and timings of Indian cricket team’s tour of New Zealand is released. Team India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in New Zealand.

The tour will begin from November 18 in Wellington. Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the ODI side.

Schedule:

November 18: 1st T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium

November 20: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 22: 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland

November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Following the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Team India will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series, starting from December 7.