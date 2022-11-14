Men want these things from women more than sex

There are several things that men want from women more than sex. Men want to be loved. As per experts, men in their twenty’s and thirty’s love sex. But as they get older they long for some other things.

Let’s take a look at them.

Compliments: Men like and love getting compliments. They love getting compliments for their appearance, body posture, speaking skills or simply personality. This will make them feel elated.

Respect: Men want to be respected above everything else. They cannot tolerate being disrespected by other people, especially by their partners. This gives off a respectful and positive vibe that is good for the relationship.

Do not lash out at him: Fights and arguments are healthy in any relationship. But when it exceeds a level it becomes toxic. No man wants that. A healthy discussion and will solve this issue.

Show how proud you are of him: Men love it when their partner shows how proud they are of them. Men feel very happy when their work or efforts are recognised.

Show him your gratitude: Men loves their partner shows them gratitude. A simple ‘thank you’ or ‘sorry’ gesture goes a long way if you want to make your man feel loved, outside of sex.