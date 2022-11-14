New Fund Offerings inflow fall in market

Mumbai: Data released by market experts revealed that the 67 new fund offerings (NFOs) inflow fall in the September 2022 quarter. The inflow fall by 64% from the year-ago period. NFO inflow during the period is at Rs 17,805 crore.

The first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal saw only 4 new fund offerings (NFOs), garnering a total of Rs 3,307 crore. The second quarter of 2022-23 saw 67 new fund offerings.

43 NFOs floated in July-September 2021 and together these funds were able to mobilise Rs 49,283 crore. In 2020-21, 84 NFOs were floated and cumulatively, these funds were able to mobilise Rs 42,038 crore.