Russian software finds its ways into US army diguised as American software

According to Reuters, thousands of smartphone applications available in Apple’s and Google’s online stores use computer code created by Pushwoosh, a technology firm that falsely claims to be based in the United States but is actually based in Russia.

The U.S. government’s primary agency for battling significant health concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), claimed it had been duped into thinking Pushwoosh was situated in the nation’s capital. It disabled the Pushwoosh software from seven publicly accessible apps after learning about its Russian origins from Reuters and citing security reasons.

The U.S. Army claimed that due to the same worries, it had withdrawn a Pushwoosh-containing software in March. At one of the largest sites for military training in the nation, soldiers were using that app.

Pushwoosh is headquartered in the Siberian town of Novosibirsk, where it is registered as a software firm that also performs data processing, per company paperwork that were made publicly available in Russia and examined by Reuters. It has a workforce of about 40 workers and generated $2.4 million in revenue the previous year. To pay taxes in Russia, Pushwoosh has registered with the Russian government.