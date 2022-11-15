Auto catches fire in Telangana’s Sangareddy, 1 critical, 2 injured

On Tuesday, November 15, an auto caught fire during the opening ceremony of a medical college in Telangana’s Sangareddy, critically injuring one person and injuring two others.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders planned a celebration for the medical college’s opening ceremony. TRS leaders and cadres participated in the celebration by setting off firecrackers.

During the event, a firecracker landed on an auto, causing it to catch fire. Three people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

‘TRS people had organised a bike rally, ahead of which a rented auto carrying crackers, and men to burst those crackers was moving. When the rally reached Sangareddy rural main junction at around 10.45 am, one of the crackers that were set on fire accidentally fell on the auto, leading to the auto partially catching fire,’ said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sangareddy.

The DSP further said, ‘Three people who were hired to burst crackers sustained burn injuries. Three injured people have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. One has sustained 60 per cent burns and is said to be critical. The other two had minor injuries. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.’