The Vatican stated that Pope Francis expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed in the Istanbul explosion on Sunday, adding he was ‘deeply saddened’ by what happened.

The 85-year-old Pope also prayed that no act of violence deter the Turkish people’s attempts to ‘create a society founded on the values of fraternity, justice, and peace.’

On Monday, Turkey blamed Kurdish insurgents for the Sunday blast, which killed six people and injured more than 80.