Delhi Police reunited two missing women from Rajasthan with their families

Under Operation Milap, Delhi Police tracked down and reunited two young women who went missing in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday.

On November 13, a complaint was lodged at police station K.M. Pur alleging that two young women (aged 20 and 23) had gone missing from the jurisdiction of PS Ghantaghar in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. Their exact location were found to be within the jurisdiction of the K.M. Pur police station.

To find the missing women, a team of Sub-Inspector Komal, Constable Parveen Joon, and Constable Mahipal was formed and led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Godiyal, SHO K.M. Pur. Following that, residents were questioned, and CCTV footage was scanned to determine their location.

The women were located in Pilanji, K.M. Pur after extensive investigation and efforts. They were then counselled and reunited with their family.