G20 summit begins in Bali with a call for togetherness as Ukraine crisis takes center stage

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the heads of the richest countries in the world, urging them to support his proposed peace plan in order to put an end to Russia’s conflict in his nation.

He addressed G20 leaders via videolink as they met on the Indonesian island of Bali for a conference that is being overshadowed by the conflict in the Donbass and concerns about global inflation, food and energy security.

According to Zelenskiy, the war should be concluded ‘justly and in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.’

He urged price controls on Russian energy resources, the expansion of a grain export project, and the restoration of ‘radiation safety’ in relation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility. He also demanded the release of all detainees from Ukraine.

We will undoubtedly put the peace formula into action if you select your leadership way, he continued.