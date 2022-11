Hockey India announces Indian squad for Australia tour

New Delhi: Hockey India announced Indian squad for Australia tour. Indian team will play 5 matches against Australia beginning November 26 in Adelaide.

Harmanpreet is named as the captain of the squad and Amit Rohidas has been picked as the vice-captain.

Indian Team: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.