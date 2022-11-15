Samajwadi Party MLA charged with arson, cops awaiting forensic report

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his younger brother, and others on Wednesday for rioting and arson after a woman with whom he has a land dispute accused them of torching her house.

As police await the forensic report, Solanki’s political future is in danger.A case was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by Nazir Fatima of the city’s Defence Colony Jajmau, who accused the SP leader and his aides of destroying her house on Monday night, while she and her family were away. On the spot, a forensics team gathered evidence.

The team will submit a report that will reveal whether the house was intentionally set on fire or if the fire was caused by other factors.

Meanwhile, MLA Solanki issued a video message in which he refuted the allegations and asked Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to form a committee of MLAs to investigate the charges against him and ensure justice.

Soon after filing the FIR, a police team raided the SP MLA’s and his brother’s homes but were unable to locate them.

The CCTV footage is being analysed by police, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the SP leader, who has been missing since the incident.