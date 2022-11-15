The global population hits eight billion in just 11 years after crossing the seven billion mark

According to the UN, the global population has surpassed the seven billion mark in just 11 years, marking a watershed moment in human development. According to the UN, population growth will begin to slow after the big boom in the second half of the twentieth century.

According to the most recent United Nations estimates, the global population could reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100.

The UN stated in its annual World Population Prospects report that ‘the world’s population continues to grow, but the rate of growth is slowing.’

Population growth in any region is determined by two factors: declining mortality rates and life expectancy at birth. Globally, life expectancy has risen to 72.8 years in 2019, an increase of nearly 9 years since 1990. On the other hand, further mortality reductions will raise global life expectancy to an average of 77.2 years in 2050.

Male and female life expectancy at birth are measured separately; in 2019, female life expectancy outpaced male life expectancy by 5.4 years globally. Female survival advantage is observed across all regions and countries, with female life expectancy standing at 73.8 years and male life expectancy standing at 68.4 years.