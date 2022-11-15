UN claims that both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) claimed on Tuesday that throughout the nearly nine-month conflict, both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, citing incidents including as electric shocks and forced nudity.

Since April, the United Nations’ Ukraine-based monitoring team has interviewed over 100 prisoners of war from all sides of the conflict. The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were done after their release because Russia would not allow access to holding facilities, according to the report.

The monitoring mission’s chief, Matilda Bogner, told a press conference in Geneva that the ‘great majority’ of Ukrainian captives examined by Russian forces claimed torture and ill-treatment. She cited dog attacks, mock executions, electric shocks with Tasers and military phones, and sexual violence as instances.