Zelenskiy asks G20 to endorse Ukraine’s strategy to bring about peace

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia to show greater leadership and implement a peace plan he has proposed to end Russia’s war in his nation.

He delivered his speech via videolink to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, saying, ‘We will not permit Russia to wait out and build up its forces.’

‘I am convinced that it is now necessary and possible to put an end to Russia’s war.’

In the past few weeks, Ukrainian forces have advanced against Russian forces in the east and south, retaking Kherson last week—the only regional capital Russia had held since the invasion in February.