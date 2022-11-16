Chemical leakage in Mumbai factory, 4 injured

On Wednesday, four people were burned as a result of a chemical leak at a textile institute in Mumbai’s Worli area.

According to the information, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. The incident was reported by Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles staff.

The four burnt people were taken to Jaslok Hospital.According to Dr. Uchale, MOH, D Ward, the four injured (2 male and 2 female) reported to Jaslok hospital and were transferred to Airoli burn hospital after receiving first aid.

More information about their condition is awaited.