Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,400, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price slipped down by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by 0.48% or Rs 254 at Rs 52,999 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.68% or Rs 420 at Rs 62,010 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,776.73 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,780 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.3% to $21.59 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,015.46 and palladium fell 0.5% to $2,087.06.